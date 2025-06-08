Leopard Intrusion Sparks Panic in Rajsamand

Panic ensued in the Binol Naka area of Rajsamand district, Rajasthan, when a leopard invaded a residential zone, forest officials reported on Sunday.

Initially spotted attacking a goat, the leopard later entered a local resident's home, prompting swift action from the homeowner, Johar Singh Rajput.

Rajput managed to confine the big cat in a room and alerted forest officials, who conducted a four-hour rescue operation, successfully tranquillising and relocating the leopard to a sanctuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)