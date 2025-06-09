Left Menu

Tragic Aftermath of Sikkim Landslides: Army Personnel Still Missing

The body of an army man, Sainuddhin PK, was recovered after a landslide hit north Sikkim, leaving six personnel missing. The incident caused three fatalities and multiple injuries. Heavy rains triggered the landslides, affecting connectivity and stranding tourists until rescue operations were carried out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:10 IST
Tragic Aftermath of Sikkim Landslides: Army Personnel Still Missing
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the body of army personnel, Sainuddhin PK, was recovered in Mangan district following a recent landslide in north Sikkim. The officer was one of six people who went missing when a landslide struck a military camp at Chaten earlier this month.

According to Mangan Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia, search operations are actively ongoing to locate the remaining missing individuals. June 1 saw the North Sikkim region besieged by multiple landslides, leading to significant casualties and injuries among army personnel.

Beyond the military losses, the landslides have wreaked havoc on infrastructure, disrupting road and telecommunication links and leaving around 2,000 tourists stranded in northern towns such as Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang. The tourists have since been evacuated via road and air, restoring a semblance of normalcy to the devastated region.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025