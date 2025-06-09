Tragic Aftermath of Sikkim Landslides: Army Personnel Still Missing
The body of an army man, Sainuddhin PK, was recovered after a landslide hit north Sikkim, leaving six personnel missing. The incident caused three fatalities and multiple injuries. Heavy rains triggered the landslides, affecting connectivity and stranding tourists until rescue operations were carried out.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, the body of army personnel, Sainuddhin PK, was recovered in Mangan district following a recent landslide in north Sikkim. The officer was one of six people who went missing when a landslide struck a military camp at Chaten earlier this month.
According to Mangan Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia, search operations are actively ongoing to locate the remaining missing individuals. June 1 saw the North Sikkim region besieged by multiple landslides, leading to significant casualties and injuries among army personnel.
Beyond the military losses, the landslides have wreaked havoc on infrastructure, disrupting road and telecommunication links and leaving around 2,000 tourists stranded in northern towns such as Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang. The tourists have since been evacuated via road and air, restoring a semblance of normalcy to the devastated region.
