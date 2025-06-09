Left Menu

Blaze on High Seas: Cargo Ship Erupts Near Kerala

A cargo ship en route to Mumbai caught fire and exploded off the coast of Kerala, dropping 40 containers into the sea and prompting several crew members to jump overboard. Eighteen crew members have been rescued. The cause of the explosions is still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A cargo ship heading to Mumbai was engulfed in flames following multiple explosions that caused 40 containers to tumble into the Arabian Sea, officials said Monday. The drama unfolded approximately 144 km off the coast of Kerala as crew members scrambled for safety.

Shekhar Kuriakose from Kerala's disaster management authority reported the incident, explaining that 18 of the 22 workers on board leaped into rescue boats. He confirmed the vessel is ablaze but stable as rescue efforts continue.

Visuals from the Indian coast guard depict thick black smoke billowing from the Singapore-flagged WAN HAI 503. The cause behind this maritime mishap remains unknown, and authorities have yet to reveal the cargo details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

