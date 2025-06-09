Left Menu

Haryana's Green Leap: EPMKN 2.0 set to Transform Landscapes by 2025

The Haryana Government has launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (EPMKN) 2.0' for 2025-26, a green initiative aligned with national flagship schemes to promote massive plantation drives. It emphasizes public participation, especially youth and students, to instill environmental responsibility. The campaign aims for ecological sustainability through extensive collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:24 IST
The Haryana Government has rolled out an ambitious green initiative titled 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' for the fiscal years 2025-26, which harmonizes with national flagship schemes to prioritize extensive plantation drives.

A high-level meeting led by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi addressed the strategic alignment of the campaign with key national missions, highlighting the necessity for effective district-level coordination. This holistic approach aims to maximize outreach and foster ecological sustainability.

Beyond promoting large-scale plantation activities, especially within schools through Eco Clubs, the initiative seeks to inculcate environmental responsibility in youth. Utilizing technology for real-time monitoring, the campaign's success will heavily rely on collaborative efforts across multiple governmental and community organizations.

