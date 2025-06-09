Haryana's Green Leap: EPMKN 2.0 set to Transform Landscapes by 2025

The Haryana Government has rolled out an ambitious green initiative titled 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' for the fiscal years 2025-26, which harmonizes with national flagship schemes to prioritize extensive plantation drives.

A high-level meeting led by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi addressed the strategic alignment of the campaign with key national missions, highlighting the necessity for effective district-level coordination. This holistic approach aims to maximize outreach and foster ecological sustainability.

Beyond promoting large-scale plantation activities, especially within schools through Eco Clubs, the initiative seeks to inculcate environmental responsibility in youth. Utilizing technology for real-time monitoring, the campaign's success will heavily rely on collaborative efforts across multiple governmental and community organizations.