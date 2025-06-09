Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Dharavi Redevelopment Tied to Adani Group

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the Dharavi redevelopment project claiming it wasn't aimed at aiding local residents but favored the Adani group. He alleged improper land allocation and decision-making, emphasizing the project's lack of consideration for Mumbai's citizens and environment.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has raised concerns over the Dharavi redevelopment project, alleging that it benefits the Adani group rather than the local residents. Speaking at a public meeting in Mulund, he pointed out that the cut-off date for residents eligible for resettlement within Dharavi was set at 2000 as per the master plan.

He criticized the government's land allocation practices, claiming that dumping grounds and salt pan lands were being given to the Adani group for housing Dharavi residents. Thackeray questioned the ethics of these decisions, referring to previous efforts by his government to protect the environment, such as attempting to relocate a Metro car shed away from Aarey to preserve forests.

Furthermore, Thackeray accused the BJP of dishonesty, refuting their claims that the Dharavi redevelopment tender was initiated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He stated that the tender was issued in 2022 when Eknath Shinde served as Chief Minister, urging Mumbai citizens to unite for the city's welfare.

