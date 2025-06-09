Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Jammu and Kashmir's Forests: Urgent Firefighting Efforts Underway

Massive fires broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Poonch districts, destroying vast areas of forest. Firefighting teams, including locals and officials, are working to control the situation. No casualties have been reported, and efforts continue to prevent further damage.

Jammu | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

Massive fires ravaged forest areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Poonch districts, sparking urgent firefighting operations. Authorities, along with local residents, are actively combating the flames to save the remaining greenery.

The fire erupted on Monday evening in compartment 90 of the Kaldi forest, Udhampur, leaving large swathes of vegetation devastated. Rapid response teams consisting of the Forest Department, police, and volunteers were dispatched to manage the situation.

In the Poonch district, another fire ignited in Mendhar's Dharna forest area. Firefighters and locals are striving to control the blaze, which is currently being brought under control. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

