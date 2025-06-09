Inferno Engulfs Jammu and Kashmir's Forests: Urgent Firefighting Efforts Underway

Massive fires ravaged forest areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Poonch districts, sparking urgent firefighting operations. Authorities, along with local residents, are actively combating the flames to save the remaining greenery.

The fire erupted on Monday evening in compartment 90 of the Kaldi forest, Udhampur, leaving large swathes of vegetation devastated. Rapid response teams consisting of the Forest Department, police, and volunteers were dispatched to manage the situation.

In the Poonch district, another fire ignited in Mendhar's Dharna forest area. Firefighters and locals are striving to control the blaze, which is currently being brought under control. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties.

