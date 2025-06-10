Blaze and Fury: Struggle Against Time at Sea

Fires and explosions persist on the Singapore-flagged container vessel located off the coast of Kerala, according to Indian Coast Guard officials. Flames have been observed emanating from the mid-ship area and the container bay near the accommodation block.

Efforts are ongoing to control the fire in the forward bay, although thick smoke still billows from the MV Wan Hai 503. The vessel is listing by approximately 10 to 15 degrees to port, with reports of more containers being lost overboard.

The Indian Coast Guard's ships, Samudra Prahari and Sachet, are engaged in firefighting and boundary cooling operations to prevent further spread of the blaze. Meanwhile, a salvage team on the Coast Guard vessel Samarth is en route from Kochi to assist. The Indian Navy previously evacuated 18 crew members, yet four individuals remain unaccounted for after the Monday morning explosion that led to the ongoing disaster.