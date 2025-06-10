PETA India Demands Closure of Controversial Animal Testing Facility

PETA India has appealed for the permanent closure of a Telangana-based animal testing facility by highlighting severe breaches of animal welfare laws, according to official sources on Tuesday. The animal rights group claims chronic abuse and violations by the facility, documenting their evidence with videos, photos, and testimonies from former staff.

The facility, Mahabubnagar's Palamur Biosciences Pvt Ltd, allegedly housed 1,500 beagles in a space meant for 800, failed to deliver adequate medical care, and conducted unauthorized pig and monkey experiments. PETA India demands registration revocation and relocation of the surviving animals.

PETA has called for authorities to follow international trends, like the U.S. government's move away from animal testing. The organization stresses the ethical and biosecurity threats posed by such practices. Coordinated efforts with NGOs are suggested to relocate the affected animals to sanctuaries or adoptive homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)