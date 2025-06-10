Dharmendra Pradhan Opens Global Young Scientists Meet at IIT Hyderabad

Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated the Global Young Scientists Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Global Young Academy (GYA) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad on June 10, 2025. The high-profile global event aims to strengthen international scientific collaboration and encourage knowledge exchange among emerging researchers to address global challenges through inclusive and ethical science.

The event, co-hosted by the Global Young Academy (GYA), the Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS), and the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), represents a significant milestone as it is being held in India for the first time. The week-long summit, titled "Confluence of Visionaries: Empowering Science for Global Change," runs from 8 to 14 June 2025.

India’s Global Science Diplomacy: Science Rooted in Values

In his keynote address, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan warmly welcomed over 135 international delegates from 60 countries and 65 Indian delegates. He congratulated the 30 new GYA members inducted during the ceremony and expressed pride in India's selection as host for the globally significant conference.

He reiterated India’s ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"—One Earth, One Family, One Future—emphasizing that for India, science must be empathetic, ethical, and equitable. “Partnerships, not patents, must shape the future,” he said, urging the global scientific community to unite for shared progress and sustainable development.

The Minister cited India’s leadership in collaborative science diplomacy initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission LiFE, and the India Science and Research Fellowship. He described these as manifestations of Vishwa Bandhutva, or global friendship through science.

A Platform for Action: Collaboration for Viksit Bharat

Calling on scientists to act with empathy and purpose, Shri Pradhan emphasized the need for building research ecosystems that uplift the vulnerable and deliver human-centric solutions. “This is the most opportune time for scientists, innovators, and policymakers to collaborate. We must channel knowledge in service of others,” he asserted.

He also expressed hope that the conference would provide an effective platform for building cross-border scientific partnerships that contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and address global crises such as climate change, food insecurity, and emerging health challenges.

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: A Symbol of Sustainability

Demonstrating commitment to environmental responsibility, Shri Pradhan joined other dignitaries—including Prof. B.S. Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, President of INSA, and Shri B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Hyderabad—in planting saplings under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative.

The Minister highlighted this tree-planting movement as a profound yet simple gesture of respect and sustainability, urging students and scientists to become leaders in climate consciousness and environmental protection.

Conference Themes and Global Participation

The GYA conference boasts a truly inclusive and multidisciplinary representation, attracting emerging leaders from diverse scientific backgrounds and geographies. The forum is structured around thematic sessions and roundtable discussions, including:

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG): Exploring the integration of environmental sustainability, equity, and corporate governance into science policy and business frameworks.

Health and Nutrition for Global Wellness: Focusing on interdisciplinary approaches to address malnutrition, healthcare access, and global wellness.

Industry 5.0: Highlighting the next phase of industrial evolution that harmonizes human-machine collaboration, AI ethics, and augmented intelligence.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Discussing the global startup ecosystem, funding opportunities, policy frameworks, and enabling innovation for societal transformation.

In addition to plenary discussions, the Annual General Meeting of the GYA is being held to facilitate strategic engagement among young researchers and guide the future direction of the academy.

Fostering the Next Generation of Global Scientific Leaders

The event at IIT Hyderabad symbolizes India’s growing leadership in fostering global scientific collaboration, innovation, and youth engagement. The integration of policy makers, academics, and research leaders reflects a shared commitment to advancing inclusive, impactful, and sustainable science.

As the conference progresses, the collaborative spirit and diverse contributions from across the globe are expected to produce actionable insights, reinforce cross-border alliances, and propel the global science community towards meaningful transformation.