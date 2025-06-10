Left Menu

Genes and Environment: Cracking the Code of Mental Health

An international study led by King's College London has discovered how genes affect sensitivity to environmental factors, influencing mental disorder symptoms. Analyzing identical twins, the research links genes to neurodevelopment and psychiatric conditions like ADHD, autism, and depression. These findings deepen the 'nature vs nurture' debate, emphasizing gene-environment interactions.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have uncovered the role genes play in shaping an individual's sensitivity to their environment and its effect on mental health disorders. Led by a team from King's College London, the study analyzed nearly 10,900 pairs of identical twins from 11 studies worldwide.

The findings, published in Nature Human Behaviour, identified key genetic markers associated with neurodevelopment and immune function linked to conditions like autism, ADHD, and depression. This research delves into the longstanding 'nature vs nurture' debate, highlighting how specific genetic variants shape responses to environmental challenges.

The implications of these findings are significant, providing insights into gene-environment interactions and offering a framework for further studies into psychiatric traits. The study identifies 13 genome-wide associations and advances understanding in this complex area of mental health research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

