Frailty and Depression: A Double Threat to Dementia Risk in Older Adults

A study reveals that older adults experiencing both frailty and depression are at a heightened risk of developing dementia, posing a dual threat to cognitive health.

The research, published in General Psychiatry, indicates that while each condition independently increases dementia risk, their combination may lead to over three times the likelihood of diagnosis.

Experts emphasize the importance of regular assessments to address physical and mental health, aiming to reduce dementia risk among the elderly population.

