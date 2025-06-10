CAQM Signs MoU to Redesign Urban Roads and Tackle Dust Pollution in NCR

In a landmark step toward tackling the persistent issue of road dust pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has formalized a strategic partnership with CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi. The three institutions have entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the implementation of a comprehensive Standard Framework for urban road redevelopment, with the dual goals of reducing dust emissions and enhancing urban infrastructure.

This ambitious collaboration aims to bring together scientific road engineering, sustainable urban planning, and real-time data monitoring for cleaner air and better city landscapes across the region.

Setting Up a Dedicated Project Monitoring Cell (PMC)

A key feature of the MoU is the creation of a Project Monitoring Cell (PMC) at CAQM, which will be responsible for overseeing the rollout and operationalization of the Standard Framework across NCR cities. The CSIR-CRRI and SPA will play an advisory role in setting up and managing the PMC, including:

Defining manpower requirements

Offering technical guidance and institutional support

Training and mentoring hired personnel

Assisting in the design of data-tracking dashboards for monitoring road development

This PMC is envisioned to function as the nerve center for monitoring, evaluation, and quality assurance in road redevelopment activities, ensuring that projects are aligned with scientific and environmental objectives.

Phase 1 Rollout: Targeting High-Impact Cities

The implementation of the Standard Framework will initially focus on nine major urban and industrialized cities in the NCR:

Delhi

Faridabad

Gurugram

Sonipat

Ghaziabad

Noida

Greater Noida

Bhiwadi

Neemrana

These cities have been prioritized based on high levels of urban activity, vehicular density, industrial operations, and road dust contribution to local air pollution levels.

What the Standard Framework Entails

The newly developed Standard Framework represents a multi-disciplinary and multi-agency approach to sustainable urban road planning and maintenance. It includes the following critical components:

Cross-Sectional Design Guidelines Scientific layouts based on the width of the Right of Way (ROW)

Custom designs for different road types including arterial, sub-arterial, and local roads Dust Mitigation Through Greening Integration of green buffers and paved pathways to suppress loose dust

Use of low-maintenance native plant species along roadsides and medians

Rainwater harvesting and irrigation planning to sustain roadside vegetation Web-GIS Based Road Asset Management System (RAMS) Real-time geospatial mapping of road networks

Lifecycle tracking of road assets and maintenance schedules

Centralized data platform to support decision-making and accountability Integration of New-Age Technologies Adoption of cold mix and warm mix technologies for dust-free construction

Use of pervious pavements and nano-sealants for road surface stabilization

Pilot projects with sensor-enabled pollution tracking and AI-based analytics

Institutional Roles and Synergies

CSIR-CRRI will contribute its expertise in road engineering, material science, and asset lifecycle management, having led several national-level projects on road modernization.

SPA, New Delhi, with its acclaimed programs in urban and regional planning, will provide insights into land use planning, landscaping, and pedestrian-focused design.

CAQM, as the apex air quality regulator for NCR, will coordinate inter-governmental efforts and ensure that road redevelopment is aligned with the broader air quality improvement mandates.

Data-Driven Decision Making: A New Monitoring Dashboard

To ensure transparency and accountability, the collaboration will also develop a dedicated project dashboard hosted by CAQM. This dashboard will:

Track the status of redevelopment projects city-wise

Measure real-time environmental impact and dust levels

Present progress analytics to stakeholders and the public

Serve as a digital interface for data-based governance of road networks

Significance and Long-Term Impact

Road dust contributes significantly to Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5) levels, especially in densely populated and heavily trafficked areas. The initiative is expected to bring down road dust load in the NCR by improving the condition and design of urban roads. By marrying scientific engineering, urban ecology, and digital technology, this initiative represents a pioneering model for urban air quality improvement in India.

Officials from CAQM highlighted that this MoU marks a transition from reactive to proactive governance, where infrastructure planning becomes a tool for environmental protection rather than a source of degradation.

Paving the Way for Cleaner Cities

As urban India continues to expand, the emphasis on sustainable and dust-free road design becomes more crucial than ever. With this collaboration, CAQM, CSIR-CRRI, and SPA aim to redefine how cities think about roads—not just as conduits of transport but as integral elements of public health, climate resilience, and environmental justice.

The successful implementation of this initiative in the NCR could serve as a model for replication in other Indian cities grappling with the dual challenges of pollution and deteriorating infrastructure.