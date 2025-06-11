Earth Faces Sizzling Heat: May's Record Highs Signal Warming Alarms
The Earth recorded its second-warmest May, with temperatures soaring, particularly in Greenland and Iceland. This marks the northern hemisphere's second-hottest spring. Climate change, primarily from greenhouse gas emissions, was blamed for the heatwave, raising concerns about exceeding the global 1.5°C warming threshold, according to Copernicus Climate Change Service.
In a stark reminder of escalating climate change, the world experienced its second-warmest May on record, according to a report from the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). The climate phenomenon sparked a record-breaking heatwave in Greenland.
Average global surface temperatures in May were a sweltering 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels from the 1850-1900 period. This warmth rounded out the second-hottest spring for the northern hemisphere, with expectations that the temporary respite from surpassing 1.5°C will not last long.
A separate study revealed human-induced climate change significantly intensified Iceland and Greenland's heatwave by around 3°C, unsettling cold-climate countries. Experts urge intensified efforts to cut CO2 emissions in order to meet the Paris Agreement's targets, hoping to curb extreme weather events.