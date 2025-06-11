Maharashtra's Unified Transit Dream: A Seamless Ride for Mumbai Commuters

The Maharashtra government has initiated a progressive step to improve public transportation by forming a 12-member task force dedicated to creating an integrated bus transport plan for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

This task force, headed by the general manager of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), seeks to introduce a seamless travel experience for commuters through a single-ticketing system. The coordination among various public transport undertakings will be enhanced under the committee's guidance.

The panel, formed after directives from the Growth Hub Regulatory Board meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, includes municipal commissioners from multiple cities and additional commissioners from BMC and MMRDA. With no unified public transport body, this comprehensive plan aims to integrate services across the MMR, simplifying travel for passengers.

