Maharashtra's Unified Transit Dream: A Seamless Ride for Mumbai Commuters

The Maharashtra government has established a 12-member task force to create an integrated bus transport plan for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The task force aims to provide a seamless travel experience with a single-ticketing system, improving coordination among various public transport bodies for unified operations across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra government has initiated a progressive step to improve public transportation by forming a 12-member task force dedicated to creating an integrated bus transport plan for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

This task force, headed by the general manager of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), seeks to introduce a seamless travel experience for commuters through a single-ticketing system. The coordination among various public transport undertakings will be enhanced under the committee's guidance.

The panel, formed after directives from the Growth Hub Regulatory Board meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, includes municipal commissioners from multiple cities and additional commissioners from BMC and MMRDA. With no unified public transport body, this comprehensive plan aims to integrate services across the MMR, simplifying travel for passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

