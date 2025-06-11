Revitalizing the Frontier: Uttarakhand's Vibrant Villages Initiative Expands

In a bid to enhance living conditions along its frontier, Uttarakhand has identified 40 villages near the Nepal border for revitalization under the Vibrant Village programme 2.0. The announcement was made by Anuradha Pal, Additional Secretary in the state.

These villages, located in Champavat, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar districts, form part of a strategic plan to boost infrastructure and local economies. Authorities are working on a comprehensive action plan that aligns with central guidelines and includes feedback from district administrations.

The first phase of the programme saw the inclusion of 51 villages along the China border, where 184 projects worth Rs 186.16 crore were initiated. The ongoing work, expected to set a precedent for phase two, aims to encourage residents to maintain their rural roots.