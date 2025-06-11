Left Menu

Tragic Trio: Road Mishaps Leave 12 Dead in Rajasthan

Three separate road accidents in Rajasthan's districts of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and Jalore resulted in the deaths of 12 individuals and injuries to over two dozen others. The accidents involved wedding parties and resulted in severe casualties, prompting police investigations to uncover more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Rajasthan witnessed a series of devastating road accidents resulting in the loss of at least 12 lives and leaving over two dozen people injured. The incidents took place in Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and Jalore districts, as reported by local police on Wednesday.

In Jaipur, a disturbing head-on collision between a multi-utility vehicle, carrying a wedding party, and a truck led to the deaths of five individuals, including the bride. The mournful incident unfolded near Bhatkabas village, as the travelers made their way from Shahdol to Udaipurwati.

Similarly, in Jaisalmer, a night-time crash claimed the lives of three individuals, including a groom and a nine-month-old child. This accident occurred while returning from a wedding in Pokaran. Meanwhile, in Jalore, four additional lives were lost after a collision involving a stray bull and two vehicles. Investigations are underway in all incidents, authorities confirmed.

