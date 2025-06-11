Tragic Trio: Road Mishaps Leave 12 Dead in Rajasthan

In a tragic turn of events, Rajasthan witnessed a series of devastating road accidents resulting in the loss of at least 12 lives and leaving over two dozen people injured. The incidents took place in Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and Jalore districts, as reported by local police on Wednesday.

In Jaipur, a disturbing head-on collision between a multi-utility vehicle, carrying a wedding party, and a truck led to the deaths of five individuals, including the bride. The mournful incident unfolded near Bhatkabas village, as the travelers made their way from Shahdol to Udaipurwati.

Similarly, in Jaisalmer, a night-time crash claimed the lives of three individuals, including a groom and a nine-month-old child. This accident occurred while returning from a wedding in Pokaran. Meanwhile, in Jalore, four additional lives were lost after a collision involving a stray bull and two vehicles. Investigations are underway in all incidents, authorities confirmed.