Tragedy Strikes: Eastern Cape Floods Claim 49 Lives

The Eastern Cape province of South Africa is reeling under the devastating effects of a severe winter cold front that has resulted in catastrophic flooding. The death toll has climbed to 49, as reported by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane during a press conference.

The region has been battered by relentless heavy rain and snow since the weekend, wreaking havoc on transportation and power networks. In a tragic incident near Mthatha, a school bus was swept away by floodwaters, claiming at least eight lives, with six confirmed dead on the bus and four others still missing.

The province's safety officials warn that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of such floods. Just last year, a similar storm on the East Coast resulted in approximately 400 deaths and left thousands without homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)