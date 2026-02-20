Bitter Cold Snaps Signal Climate Change in North America

Millions in North America rang in 2026 with frigid temperatures, marking one of the coldest winters in recent memory. Chris Ferro, a property owner from Brooklyn, New York, shared his experience with frozen pipes, a rarity in his 15 years of owning properties, illustrating the extreme cold's impact.

Severe winter conditions led to higher utility bills and widespread disruptions with electrical outages, and cancellations of work and school, affecting nearly 70% of Americans. According to a recent AP-NORC poll, an increasing number of adults report being affected by extreme weather, including heat and cold waves.

Despite existing political divisions, the majority of Americans acknowledge climate change as a catalyst for extreme weather patterns, including disruptions in the Arctic polar vortex leading to cold outbreaks. Experts point to these phenomena as evidence of broader climate change impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)