Delhi's Scorching Heat Drives Record Power Demand

Delhi is grappling with an unprecedented surge in power demand, driven by a relentless heatwave sweeping across the city.

The State Load Dispatch Centre recorded the summer's highest peak power demand of 8,231 MW on Wednesday, a figure expected to exceed 9,000 MW soon.

A red alert was issued as the heat index soared to alarming levels, affecting areas like Ayanagar and Palam, which experienced temperatures peaking at 45 degrees Celsius.

