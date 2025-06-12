Left Menu

Delhi's Scorching Heat Drives Record Power Demand

Delhi experiences an unprecedented peak power demand due to rising temperatures, with figures reaching 8,231 MW. A red alert highlights the intensity of the ongoing heatwave, which has elevated the heat index to dangerous levels. Locations like Ayanagar and Palam report extreme temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

Delhi is grappling with an unprecedented surge in power demand, driven by a relentless heatwave sweeping across the city.

The State Load Dispatch Centre recorded the summer's highest peak power demand of 8,231 MW on Wednesday, a figure expected to exceed 9,000 MW soon.

A red alert was issued as the heat index soared to alarming levels, affecting areas like Ayanagar and Palam, which experienced temperatures peaking at 45 degrees Celsius.

