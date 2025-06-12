Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Through Jammu Region
A severe heatwave continues to affect six districts in Jammu, with temperatures exceeding the average. The Jammu Municipal Corporation has initiated measures to provide relief to residents.
As a heatwave engulfs the Jammu region, temperatures have soared beyond the seasonal average across six districts, according to official reports on Thursday.
Samba and Jammu city reported some of the highest temperatures, reaching 46.3 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. The intense heatwave has impacted districts including Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Ramban, Udhampur, and Reasi, all with temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius.
In response, the Jammu Municipal Corporation has deployed water sprayers and tankers to alleviate the heat's impact on the public, as stated by officials.
