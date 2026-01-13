Left Menu

Swift Relief Efforts Following Kakinada Fire Tragedy

Following a fire incident in Kakinada district affecting 40 tribal families, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pledged assistance. The state promises Rs 25,000 to each family and new housing solutions. Relief measures include temporary shelters, food, and reissuance of lost documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:14 IST
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating fire in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has mobilized relief efforts to support affected tribal families. The blaze, which razed approximately 40 thatched homes on Monday, fortunately, resulted in no casualties.

Naidu, emphasizing swift action, announced a relief package of Rs 25,000 for each impacted family. Complementing financial aid, provisions for shelter and food are underway to alleviate immediate hardships. The Chief Minister underscored the incident's unfortunate timing during the Sankranti festival.

Efforts extend beyond the basics, as damaged documents, including Aadhaar cards, will be reissued through special camps. Naidu has instructed active monitoring by ministers and officials to ensure the efficiency of relief and rehabilitation actions.

