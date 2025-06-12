Federal Push for Urban Development in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spearheaded a comprehensive review of urban development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, aiming to accelerate infrastructure growth in the region.

The review meeting, also attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, highlighted the coordinated efforts between the Centre and the Union Territory, focusing on inclusive growth and sustainable urbanisation.

Khattar stressed the importance of strategic planning and Public-Private Partnerships to enhance infrastructure and ease of living, underlining the significant progress made in the region's urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)