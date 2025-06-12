Left Menu

Federal Push for Urban Development in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed urban development in Jammu and Kashmir alongside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The focus was accelerating growth, sustainable urbanisation, and cooperative federalism. Emphasis was on improving infrastructure through strategic planning and Public-Private Partnerships for inclusive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:42 IST
Federal Push for Urban Development in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spearheaded a comprehensive review of urban development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, aiming to accelerate infrastructure growth in the region.

The review meeting, also attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, highlighted the coordinated efforts between the Centre and the Union Territory, focusing on inclusive growth and sustainable urbanisation.

Khattar stressed the importance of strategic planning and Public-Private Partnerships to enhance infrastructure and ease of living, underlining the significant progress made in the region's urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025