Tragedy Strikes in Kullu: Fatal Accident in Himachal Pradesh

A tragic vehicle accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, resulted in two deaths and three injuries after the vehicle plunged 30 meters down a gorge. The deceased were identified as Balkrishan and Ashish, while three others remain hospitalized. Authorities have registered a case and are continuing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has claimed two lives and left three others injured when their vehicle fell into a 30-meter-deep gorge. The incident took place on Bekhali road on Thursday night, according to local authorities.

The victims were identified as Balkrishan, 21, and Ashish, 18, both hailing from Fagvana village. Three injured individuals, Sahil, Himanshu, and Ripan from the Manikaran area, were rushed to the Zonal Hospital Kullu and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Police quickly arrived at the scene following reports of the accident. A formal case has been filed as investigations proceed to determine the cause of the mishap. The local community is in shock as they mourn the loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

