Tragedy Strikes in Kullu: Fatal Accident in Himachal Pradesh

A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has claimed two lives and left three others injured when their vehicle fell into a 30-meter-deep gorge. The incident took place on Bekhali road on Thursday night, according to local authorities.

The victims were identified as Balkrishan, 21, and Ashish, 18, both hailing from Fagvana village. Three injured individuals, Sahil, Himanshu, and Ripan from the Manikaran area, were rushed to the Zonal Hospital Kullu and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Police quickly arrived at the scene following reports of the accident. A formal case has been filed as investigations proceed to determine the cause of the mishap. The local community is in shock as they mourn the loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)