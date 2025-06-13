Left Menu

Shipping Authorities Orchestrate Salvage Mission Post Shipwreck Off Kerala Coast

The Directorate General of Shipping has successfully capped and plugged fuel oil tanks of the sunken Liberian-flagged ship, MSC Elsa 3, off the Kerala coast, preventing immediate oil leakage. Yet, thorough risk mitigation awaits the arrival of equipment for saturation diving aimed at extracting trapped oil. Challenges persist amid weather disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Shipping has confirmed that all identified fuel oil tanks on the Liberian-flagged ship that sank off the Kerala coast have been successfully capped, averting immediate oil leakages.

Despite temporary stabilization measures, full risk mitigation is contingent on the arrival of saturation diving equipment, essential for oil extraction from MSC Elsa 3. Persistent delays and adverse weather conditions hamper the salvage mission, extending estimated timelines to approximately 24 days once initiated.

As Kerala authorities pursue legal actions against the ship's owner and crew for reckless navigation, recovery efforts persist along affected shorelines, with significant manpower deployed to confront environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

