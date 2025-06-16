Left Menu

Delhi's High-Tech Offensive Against Pollution Gains Momentum

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa unveiled advanced anti-pollution machines, including electric sweepers and water sprinklers, to combat the city's dust and air pollution. The initiative, which spans the entire region and employs over 1,000 units, is part of a broader plan to modernize urban cleaning efforts.

  • India

In a bold move against pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, introduced cutting-edge machinery aimed at combating dust and air pollution in the capital.

The government plans to deploy these machines, including mechanical road sweepers, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns, across all assembly constituencies to ensure thorough cleaning of roads. Chief Minister Gupta stressed the importance of electric machines to prevent further pollution.

The initiative follows a detailed plan approved by the Cabinet to enhance road cleanliness and sanitation. The new technology includes 460 sprinkler machines with anti-smog guns, 70 sweepers, and over 1,000 water sprinklers. Gupta and Sirsa emphasized public cooperation to achieve a cleaner, healthier Delhi.

