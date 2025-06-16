Delhi's High-Tech Offensive Against Pollution Gains Momentum

In a bold move against pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, introduced cutting-edge machinery aimed at combating dust and air pollution in the capital.

The government plans to deploy these machines, including mechanical road sweepers, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns, across all assembly constituencies to ensure thorough cleaning of roads. Chief Minister Gupta stressed the importance of electric machines to prevent further pollution.

The initiative follows a detailed plan approved by the Cabinet to enhance road cleanliness and sanitation. The new technology includes 460 sprinkler machines with anti-smog guns, 70 sweepers, and over 1,000 water sprinklers. Gupta and Sirsa emphasized public cooperation to achieve a cleaner, healthier Delhi.

