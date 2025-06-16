Greece’s Battle Against Blazes: Containment Success Near Athens

A wildfire threatening a village northeast of Athens appears largely contained, according to reports from a Reuters witness and fire brigade officials. Approximately 140 firefighters, supported by 38 engines and 18 aircraft, continue efforts to fully control the blaze. Thanks to the absence of heavy winds, progress has been made.

The fire prompted evacuations in the village of Ano Souli and the town of Marathonas, but residents received some relief by early afternoon local time as the fire seemed to be under control. The calm weather has been a key factor in the firefighting success, officials noted.

Greece, located at Europe's warm south, faces significant economic and environmental challenges due to chronic wildfires and floods, intensified by climate change. The country has invested heavily in firefighting resources and has recruited a record number of firefighters to brace for intense fire seasons. In a tragic event in northern Greece in 2023, one of Europe's most extensive wildfires claimed at least 20 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)