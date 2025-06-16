Left Menu

Greece’s Battle Against Blazes: Containment Success Near Athens

A wildfire near a Greek village northeast of Athens is largely contained, bolstered by calm weather conditions and a significant firefighting operation involving 140 firefighters, 38 engines, and 18 aircraft. Greece continues to combat the environmental and economic impacts of frequent wildfires, exacerbated by climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:21 IST
Greece’s Battle Against Blazes: Containment Success Near Athens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A wildfire threatening a village northeast of Athens appears largely contained, according to reports from a Reuters witness and fire brigade officials. Approximately 140 firefighters, supported by 38 engines and 18 aircraft, continue efforts to fully control the blaze. Thanks to the absence of heavy winds, progress has been made.

The fire prompted evacuations in the village of Ano Souli and the town of Marathonas, but residents received some relief by early afternoon local time as the fire seemed to be under control. The calm weather has been a key factor in the firefighting success, officials noted.

Greece, located at Europe's warm south, faces significant economic and environmental challenges due to chronic wildfires and floods, intensified by climate change. The country has invested heavily in firefighting resources and has recruited a record number of firefighters to brace for intense fire seasons. In a tragic event in northern Greece in 2023, one of Europe's most extensive wildfires claimed at least 20 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025