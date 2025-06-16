Poodle Nilo Makes Waves in Spanish Beach Rescue Squad

At Las Lindes beach near Malaga, Spain, a Standard Poodle named Nilo has joined a team of lifeguards, helping rescue distressed swimmers. The squad typically employs Labradors and Newfoundlands, but Nilo, with his distinctive white coat and life vest, brings a unique flair to the team.

Nilo's handler, Miguel Sanchez-Merenciano, a seasoned dog instructor, spearheads the rescues. He dives in first and signals for Nilo or other dogs to tow swimmers to safety. While poodles are traditionally associated with German hunting and retrieval work, their historical role in water rescues is being revived by Nilo.

Although initially afraid of loud sounds and crowds, Nilo's intelligence and versatility paved the way for successful training. He now executes perfect swimming techniques, utilizing his tail like a rudder to efficiently navigate the waters.

