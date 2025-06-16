Left Menu

Poodle Nilo Makes Waves in Spanish Beach Rescue Squad

Poodle Nilo joins a beach rescue squad at Las Lindes beach in Spain, helping lifeguards in water rescues. Breaking tradition from Labradors and Newfoundlands, Nilo's intelligence and unique poodle traits make him effective. Trained by Miguel Sanchez-Merenciano, Nilo now performs proficient swimming maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At Las Lindes beach near Malaga, Spain, a Standard Poodle named Nilo has joined a team of lifeguards, helping rescue distressed swimmers. The squad typically employs Labradors and Newfoundlands, but Nilo, with his distinctive white coat and life vest, brings a unique flair to the team.

Nilo's handler, Miguel Sanchez-Merenciano, a seasoned dog instructor, spearheads the rescues. He dives in first and signals for Nilo or other dogs to tow swimmers to safety. While poodles are traditionally associated with German hunting and retrieval work, their historical role in water rescues is being revived by Nilo.

Although initially afraid of loud sounds and crowds, Nilo's intelligence and versatility paved the way for successful training. He now executes perfect swimming techniques, utilizing his tail like a rudder to efficiently navigate the waters.

