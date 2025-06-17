Delhi Rushes to Beat Monsoon: PWD's Battle Against Time for Desilting

The Public Works Department (PWD) has missed its initial June 15 deadline for completing desilting work on the city's drains. According to an official report, only 60% of the work has been accomplished, prompting an extension to June 30.

Since the beginning of the month, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma emphasized the importance of finishing desilting prior to the monsoon. Of the 2,140 km of drains under PWD's jurisdiction, only 1,294 km have been cleared.

The South West Region-2 division has achieved full completion, whereas the West Road-2 division lags with just 31% done. The latest data highlights that the challenge remains significant in managing over 300 identified waterlogging points in Delhi.

