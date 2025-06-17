Left Menu

Delhi Rushes to Beat Monsoon: PWD's Battle Against Time for Desilting

The Public Works Department had a June 15 deadline to complete desilting of drains but achieved only 60%. An extension to June 30 was granted. The initiative is crucial for waterlogging prevention. As of now, 1,294 km out of 2,140 km have been cleared, with more efforts on the way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:22 IST
Delhi Rushes to Beat Monsoon: PWD's Battle Against Time for Desilting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) has missed its initial June 15 deadline for completing desilting work on the city's drains. According to an official report, only 60% of the work has been accomplished, prompting an extension to June 30.

Since the beginning of the month, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma emphasized the importance of finishing desilting prior to the monsoon. Of the 2,140 km of drains under PWD's jurisdiction, only 1,294 km have been cleared.

The South West Region-2 division has achieved full completion, whereas the West Road-2 division lags with just 31% done. The latest data highlights that the challenge remains significant in managing over 300 identified waterlogging points in Delhi.

