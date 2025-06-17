Left Menu

Fungi-Powered Diapers: Revolutionizing Waste Management

Hiro Technologies, an Austin-based startup, has launched 'MycoDigestible Diapers' paired with fungi to help biodegrade disposable diapers, tackling landfill waste. Inspired by research on fungi eating plastic, this innovative solution aims to address the significant environmental impact of diaper disposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:32 IST
diapers

Innovation in sustainable waste management is taking a fascinating turn, as an Austin-based startup, Hiro Technologies, unveils 'MycoDigestible Diapers'. These diapers come with fungi designed to break down plastic, offering a potential solution to the massive environmental challenge presented by disposable diapers.

Disposable diapers contribute a staggering amount of waste, with about 4 million tons discarded annually in the U.S. alone. These products can take centuries to decompose, leaving environmentalists searching for solutions. Hiro Technologies aims to combat this through fungi, inspired by research that identified fungi capable of consuming plastic without oxygen.

The company, co-founded by Tero Isokauppila and Miki Agrawal, is experimenting with these fungi on various products, including adult diapers. Although still in the research phase to ascertain decomposition rates in different climates, MycoDigestible Diapers could be a groundbreaking step towards reducing plastic waste. The product is available online, drawing interest from eco-conscious consumers and investors alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

