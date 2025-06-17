Left Menu

Bareilly Deluge: Chaos and Tragedy Amid Sudden Storm

Bareilly experienced heavy rain and storms, causing significant waterlogging, uprooting trees, and disrupting traffic and train services. Three individuals lost their lives due to lightning strikes in rural areas. Citizens expressed frustration over unaddressed water drainage issues, particularly in Subhash Nagar, where water submersion severely impacted daily activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:38 IST
Bareilly city was hit by an unexpected downpour from midnight to 8 AM on Monday, leading to extensive waterlogging across the city and severely affecting daily routines, traffic, and train services.

The storm uprooted several trees and resulted in three tragic fatalities due to lightning. The Bareilly-Rampur highway faced significant blockage, and areas like Subhash Nagar bore the brunt, with longstanding drainage issues exacerbating the situation.

Traffic woes escalated as vehicles stalled in waterlogged streets, and residents vocally criticized politicians for failing to address the chronic infrastructural issues. Officials confirmed no flood threat in urban areas, but rural regions reported lightning-induced casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

