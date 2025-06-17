Left Menu

Drone Assault Rocks Kyiv: Apartment Buildings Hit, Residents Injured

A significant drone attack on Kyiv targeted several districts early Tuesday, damaging residences and injuring up to nine individuals. The strike affected the top floor of an apartment block and prompted air defense responses. City officials are managing rescue operations as drones continue to approach the city center.

Updated: 17-06-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 03:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Tuesday, a mass drone attack targeted multiple districts in Kyiv, resulting in damage to residential buildings and injuring as many as nine people, city officials reported.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the attack impacted the top floor of a central apartment block and non-residential areas in the Solomianskyi district. Nine casualties are noted, with four individuals receiving hospital treatment. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and air defense systems are actively engaged.

Further drone incursions continue toward the city center, warned Klitschko on Telegram. Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, reported that falling drone fragments sparked a fire in Darnitskyi district, causing injuries to five individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

