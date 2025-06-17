Drone Assault Rocks Kyiv: Apartment Buildings Hit, Residents Injured

Early Tuesday, a mass drone attack targeted multiple districts in Kyiv, resulting in damage to residential buildings and injuring as many as nine people, city officials reported.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the attack impacted the top floor of a central apartment block and non-residential areas in the Solomianskyi district. Nine casualties are noted, with four individuals receiving hospital treatment. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and air defense systems are actively engaged.

Further drone incursions continue toward the city center, warned Klitschko on Telegram. Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, reported that falling drone fragments sparked a fire in Darnitskyi district, causing injuries to five individuals.

