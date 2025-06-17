Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash and the Race to Identify Victims

In the aftermath of a catastrophic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, authorities have identified 135 victims through DNA testing, according to officials on Tuesday. The disaster, which took place five days ago, claimed 270 lives in total.

Out of the identified victims, 101 bodies have been handed over to grieving families across various states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Diu. Tragically, the somber identification process reveals that five of the deceased were not even passengers on the ill-fated flight.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, claiming the lives of 241 passengers and killing 29 individuals on the ground, including five medical students. Only one passenger survived this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)