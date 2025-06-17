Red Alert Issued as Assam and Meghalaya Brace for Severe Weather

The Ministry of Home Affairs has escalated warnings for Assam and Meghalaya, projecting extreme weather conditions including heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

A 'red alert' will be maintained through Wednesday and Thursday, followed by an 'orange alert' for Friday, to prepare residents for potential dangers such as water-logging and landslides.

Authorities are urging the public to prioritize safety by staying informed on official updates and heeding local advisories amid the predicted severe weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)