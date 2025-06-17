Left Menu

Red Alert Issued as Assam and Meghalaya Brace for Severe Weather

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya due to predicted extreme rainfall and thunderstorms. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. The alert is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday, with an orange alert on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:05 IST
Red Alert Issued as Assam and Meghalaya Brace for Severe Weather
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has escalated warnings for Assam and Meghalaya, projecting extreme weather conditions including heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

A 'red alert' will be maintained through Wednesday and Thursday, followed by an 'orange alert' for Friday, to prepare residents for potential dangers such as water-logging and landslides.

Authorities are urging the public to prioritize safety by staying informed on official updates and heeding local advisories amid the predicted severe weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025