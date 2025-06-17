Red Alert Issued as Assam and Meghalaya Brace for Severe Weather
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya due to predicted extreme rainfall and thunderstorms. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. The alert is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday, with an orange alert on Friday.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has escalated warnings for Assam and Meghalaya, projecting extreme weather conditions including heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.
A 'red alert' will be maintained through Wednesday and Thursday, followed by an 'orange alert' for Friday, to prepare residents for potential dangers such as water-logging and landslides.
Authorities are urging the public to prioritize safety by staying informed on official updates and heeding local advisories amid the predicted severe weather events.
