Left Menu

Maharashtra Greenlights Stamp Duty Concessions to Propel Urban Development

Maharashtra Cabinet approved a 50% stamp duty concession for a large urban project under the PPP model in Pen taluka, aiming to boost investments and employment. The project includes fintech, healthcare, and educational facilities. A duty waiver for MNLU's permanent campus was also sanctioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:54 IST
Maharashtra Greenlights Stamp Duty Concessions to Propel Urban Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Cabinet has taken a significant step towards urban development by approving a 50% concession in stamp duty for land transactions linked to the state's first large-scale urban project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Spearheaded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Raigad Pen Growth Centre Ltd, the project aims to position the Pen taluka region as an investment powerhouse.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the integrated township project would span approximately 1,217.71 acres, housing fintech firms, educational and healthcare institutions, entertainment hubs, affordable housing, commercial zones, and retail markets. This initiative is anticipated not only to generate employment opportunities but also to attract substantial foreign investment.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved a stamp duty waiver for the transfer of land to Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) for the development of its permanent campus in Goregaon, Mumbai, thus bolstering the region's educational infrastructure. The state government anticipates increased revenues from the expected commercial activities once the projects are operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025