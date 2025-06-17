Pre-Monsoon Showers Disrupt Delhi: Relief and Chaos
Pre-monsoon rains provided relief from Delhi's heat, but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging. Severe weather diverted flights and delayed transport. The IMD forecasted thunderstorms and highlighted safety precautions. Delhi is on yellow alert until Thursday, with moderate rain expected. The air quality remained 'moderate' with an AQI of 104.
Pre-monsoon showers hit Delhi on Tuesday, providing much-needed respite from the heat but resulting in waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city.
Adverse weather conditions led to the diversion of 12 flights at Delhi airport. Several key areas experienced knee-deep water, disrupting vehicular movement. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert, forecasting storms and heavy rain.
Safety advisories included avoiding outdoor activities during the storm and unplugging electrical appliances. Despite disruptions, air quality was deemed 'moderate,' with the AQI at 104. A yellow alert remains until Thursday, with more rain and thunderstorms expected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
