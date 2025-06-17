Pre-Monsoon Showers Disrupt Delhi: Relief and Chaos

Pre-monsoon showers hit Delhi on Tuesday, providing much-needed respite from the heat but resulting in waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city.

Adverse weather conditions led to the diversion of 12 flights at Delhi airport. Several key areas experienced knee-deep water, disrupting vehicular movement. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert, forecasting storms and heavy rain.

Safety advisories included avoiding outdoor activities during the storm and unplugging electrical appliances. Despite disruptions, air quality was deemed 'moderate,' with the AQI at 104. A yellow alert remains until Thursday, with more rain and thunderstorms expected.

