Tragic Electrocution: Husband Dies Saving Wife from Live Wire

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday when a man was electrocuted to death while attempting to save his wife at a market stall, police reported. The tragedy took place at Bhaisahi crossing under the jurisdiction of Ahirauli Bazaar police station.

Ramvriksha Madhdesiya, a resident of Lakshmipur Dhoos, visited a dentist with his wife, Kamalawati Devi. Upon arriving on a motorcycle, Kamalawati came into contact with a stall leaking electricity. Her husband, Ramvriksha, was electrocuted and died on the scene while trying to save her.

Authorities, including Station House Officer Sanjay Dubey, Sub-Inspector Atul Kumar Bind, and Constable Shiv Prakash, arrived promptly. The deceased's family was notified, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Kamalawati was injured but is not in danger, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)