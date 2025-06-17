Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution: Husband Dies Saving Wife from Live Wire

A man tragically died while trying to save his wife from electrocution at a market stall. The incident unfolded at Bhaisahi crossing, where the live current was leaking. Both the man and his wife were affected; however, the woman survived with injuries. Police have launched an investigation.

Updated: 17-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:26 IST
Tragic Electrocution: Husband Dies Saving Wife from Live Wire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday when a man was electrocuted to death while attempting to save his wife at a market stall, police reported. The tragedy took place at Bhaisahi crossing under the jurisdiction of Ahirauli Bazaar police station.

Ramvriksha Madhdesiya, a resident of Lakshmipur Dhoos, visited a dentist with his wife, Kamalawati Devi. Upon arriving on a motorcycle, Kamalawati came into contact with a stall leaking electricity. Her husband, Ramvriksha, was electrocuted and died on the scene while trying to save her.

Authorities, including Station House Officer Sanjay Dubey, Sub-Inspector Atul Kumar Bind, and Constable Shiv Prakash, arrived promptly. The deceased's family was notified, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Kamalawati was injured but is not in danger, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

