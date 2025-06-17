Tragic Electrocution: Husband Dies Saving Wife from Live Wire
A man tragically died while trying to save his wife from electrocution at a market stall. The incident unfolded at Bhaisahi crossing, where the live current was leaking. Both the man and his wife were affected; however, the woman survived with injuries. Police have launched an investigation.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday when a man was electrocuted to death while attempting to save his wife at a market stall, police reported. The tragedy took place at Bhaisahi crossing under the jurisdiction of Ahirauli Bazaar police station.
Ramvriksha Madhdesiya, a resident of Lakshmipur Dhoos, visited a dentist with his wife, Kamalawati Devi. Upon arriving on a motorcycle, Kamalawati came into contact with a stall leaking electricity. Her husband, Ramvriksha, was electrocuted and died on the scene while trying to save her.
Authorities, including Station House Officer Sanjay Dubey, Sub-Inspector Atul Kumar Bind, and Constable Shiv Prakash, arrived promptly. The deceased's family was notified, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Kamalawati was injured but is not in danger, police confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)