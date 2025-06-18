Evacuation Alert in Thane: Sunflower Tower Balconies Crumble

Chunks of plaster fell unexpectedly from the balconies of Sunflower Tower's second and third floors in Thane city on Wednesday morning. This alarming development prompted civic authorities to order a full evacuation due to the building's newly formed cracks.

According to Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident at the 40-year-old building resulted in no injuries. Immediate plans for a structural audit were announced.

Despite not being previously listed as dangerous, the seven-storey residential structure's deteriorating condition necessitated swift action. A combined team of Disaster Management Cell staff and fire department personnel was dispatched to manage the situation, evacuate residents safely, and clear the debris from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)