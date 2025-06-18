A Stellar Spectacle: Capturing the Glamour of the Sculptor Galaxy

Astronomers have unveiled a vivid image of the nearby Sculptor galaxy, capturing it in all its breathtaking detail and color. Released on Wednesday after 50 hours of observation through Chile's Very Large Telescope, the panoramic view showcases the galaxy's stunning spiral structure, stretching 65,000 light-years across.

The Sculptor galaxy, also known as NGC 253, is a starburst galaxy, bustling with stellar activity. The vibrant imagery, stitched together from over 100 exposures, reveals a glowing array of purples, pinks, and yellows, offering valuable insights into the galaxy's age, composition, and motion.

Located a mere 11 million light-years away, the Sculptor galaxy is a prime target for study. Its proximity allows astronomers to explore its internal structure with exceptional detail, while still observing it as a complete system. The recent observations have already led to the discovery of 500 planetary nebulae, marking significant advances in cosmic research.

(With inputs from agencies.)