Structural Scare: Balcony Collapse at Historic Thane Bungalow

In Thane's Makhmali Talao area, a balcony of the 50-year-old Gandhi Bungalow collapsed onto a car. No injuries were reported, but the structure is deemed dangerous. The residents have been ordered to vacate while the owner plans repairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A balcony from the historic Gandhi Bungalow in Thane's Makhmali Talao collapsed onto a nearby parked car, causing significant alarm but no injuries on Wednesday afternoon. The distressed structure has brought attention due to its critical need for repairs.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Disaster Management, emphasized the urgent condition, categorizing it as a C2B property—suggesting mandatory structural repairs without evacuation. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm, highlighting the need for immediate action to prevent potential hazards.

Three residents of the bungalow have been asked to vacate promptly for safety reasons. The property owner committed to initiating the necessary repairs to restore the building's safety and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

