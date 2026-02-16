Bribery Scandal Exposed at Jaipur Municipal Corporation
A computer operator at Jaipur Municipal Corporation was arrested for accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe on behalf of two veterinary officers. The officers demanded bribes related to tender bills for stray dog sterilization. The Anti-Corruption Bureau verified the claims, leading to arrests and further investigation.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made a significant breakthrough on Monday with the arrest of Jitendra Singh, a contractual computer operator at Jaipur Municipal Corporation. Singh was caught accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe intended for two veterinary officers involved in a corruption scheme.
According to the ACB, the officers, Dr. Yogesh Sharma and Dr. Rakesh Kaloria, demanded bribes for the processing of tender bills related to the sterilization and vaccination of stray dogs. A written complaint alleged their involvement, leading to an intensive probe by the ACB.
Authorities discovered that the doctors sought payments totaling Rs 15 lakh. Following a sting operation, Singh was apprehended while taking a bribe on their behalf. Officials have detained and arrested the officers under anti-corruption regulations, and further investigations are ongoing.
