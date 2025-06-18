U.S. Dietary Guidelines to Rethink Alcohol Recommendations

The forthcoming U.S. Dietary Guidelines are set to mark a pivotal change in alcohol consumption recommendations. According to multiple sources, the guidelines will move away from advising adults to cap their drinking at one to two drinks daily. Instead, they will encourage moderation due to associated health risks.

This development is a significant moment for the alcohol industry, which has faced increasing scrutiny over health impacts. While the existing guideline advises women to limit drinking to one drink per day and men to two, similar to UK's weekly cap of 14 units, Canada's cautious stance warns risks increase after two drinks weekly.

Underpinning the guideline updates is limited scientific basis for daily limits. The guidelines are crafted by the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services and Agriculture and influence broad policy areas. Despite industry lobbying, the expected changes will not include specific daily limits but may still retain figures in an appendix.

