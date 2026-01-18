Left Menu

Rodents and Dogs in Hospital: Uttar Pradesh Medical College Under Scrutiny

A viral video exposing rats in a Gonda district medical college has led to an official inspection. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak ordered a probe into hygiene and patient facilities, leading to staff suspensions. Another video emerged featuring dogs on hospital beds, intensifying scrutiny and demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:25 IST
Rodents and Dogs in Hospital: Uttar Pradesh Medical College Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video showcasing rats scurrying through a hospital ward in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district prompted a visit by the Department of Medical Education. The inspection, ordered by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, examined cleanliness and patient facilities at the medical college.

The incident followed a video showing rodents navigating the orthopaedics ward, raising concerns about hygiene standards. Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav questioned the facility's condition, while officials collected data for a report to be submitted to the state government.

In response, the government suspended the ward's staff and moved OPD services to a new building. The college implemented stricter visitor policies and penalized littering and tobacco use. Meanwhile, another video allegedly showed dogs on patient beds, adding to the college's troubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
2
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
3
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
4
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026