Rodents and Dogs in Hospital: Uttar Pradesh Medical College Under Scrutiny
A viral video exposing rats in a Gonda district medical college has led to an official inspection. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak ordered a probe into hygiene and patient facilities, leading to staff suspensions. Another video emerged featuring dogs on hospital beds, intensifying scrutiny and demands for accountability.
A viral video showcasing rats scurrying through a hospital ward in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district prompted a visit by the Department of Medical Education. The inspection, ordered by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, examined cleanliness and patient facilities at the medical college.
The incident followed a video showing rodents navigating the orthopaedics ward, raising concerns about hygiene standards. Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav questioned the facility's condition, while officials collected data for a report to be submitted to the state government.
In response, the government suspended the ward's staff and moved OPD services to a new building. The college implemented stricter visitor policies and penalized littering and tobacco use. Meanwhile, another video allegedly showed dogs on patient beds, adding to the college's troubles.
