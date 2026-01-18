Rodents and Dogs in Hospital: Uttar Pradesh Medical College Under Scrutiny

A viral video showcasing rats scurrying through a hospital ward in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district prompted a visit by the Department of Medical Education. The inspection, ordered by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, examined cleanliness and patient facilities at the medical college.

The incident followed a video showing rodents navigating the orthopaedics ward, raising concerns about hygiene standards. Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav questioned the facility's condition, while officials collected data for a report to be submitted to the state government.

In response, the government suspended the ward's staff and moved OPD services to a new building. The college implemented stricter visitor policies and penalized littering and tobacco use. Meanwhile, another video allegedly showed dogs on patient beds, adding to the college's troubles.

