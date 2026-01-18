Trump's Bold 'Board of Peace' Plan Faces Global Scrutiny

U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced a 'Board of Peace' initiative, aiming to address global conflicts with initial focus on Gaza. While Hungary, a close ally, has backed the plan, many international leaders express reservations about its potential impact on the United Nations' efforts.

The initiative proposes permanent membership for countries funding board activities. Italian and Canadian leaders have expressed willingness to contribute, but remain undecided on the specifics. Critics fear the board might create a parallel peace system, challenging existing UN structures.

The board, set to be chaired for life by Trump, seeks international participation, aiming to extend its reach beyond Gaza. Diplomatic circles worry about the effect on UN authority, while the White House argues for a more effective peace-building approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)