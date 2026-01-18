Left Menu

Trump's Bold 'Board of Peace' Plan Faces Global Scrutiny

President Donald Trump proposes a 'Board of Peace' to resolve global conflicts, prompting cautious reactions from world leaders. While Hungary expresses support, others express concerns over its potential impact on the UN's work. The initiative, focused initially on Gaza, may broaden to address further conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:35 IST
Trump's Bold 'Board of Peace' Plan Faces Global Scrutiny

U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced a 'Board of Peace' initiative, aiming to address global conflicts with initial focus on Gaza. While Hungary, a close ally, has backed the plan, many international leaders express reservations about its potential impact on the United Nations' efforts.

The initiative proposes permanent membership for countries funding board activities. Italian and Canadian leaders have expressed willingness to contribute, but remain undecided on the specifics. Critics fear the board might create a parallel peace system, challenging existing UN structures.

The board, set to be chaired for life by Trump, seeks international participation, aiming to extend its reach beyond Gaza. Diplomatic circles worry about the effect on UN authority, while the White House argues for a more effective peace-building approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
2
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
3
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
4
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026