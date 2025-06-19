Hurricane Erick Threatens Mexico's Southern Coast

Hurricane Erick has rapidly developed into a powerful Category 2 storm as it heads toward Mexico's southern coast, raising alarms of potential catastrophic impact. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported Erick's maximum winds reaching 100 mph early Wednesday, with an anticipated landfall near Acapulco by Thursday.

The coastal region is bracing under warnings of life-threatening conditions, including damaging winds, flash floods, and perilous mudslides. Acapulco, still recovering from October's unexpected devastation by Hurricane Otis, faces renewed threats as Erick's projected path could replicate the disaster.

A sense of urgency permeates the area, with national authorities and local residents preparing for possible devastation. Moving preparation efforts are evident, as public warnings highlight the importance of swift action to protect lives and property in Erick's impending onslaught.