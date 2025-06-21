Left Menu

Delhi Refreshes with Light Showers Amid Yellow Alert

The national capital experienced light rain on Saturday, prompting a yellow alert. Areas in south and west Delhi recorded minor rainfall, with Safdarjung Observatory showing 2.6 mm. The city saw a peak temperature of 34.5°C. Air quality remained 'satisfactory' with an AQI of 85.

The national capital experienced some relief as light rain graced parts of the city late on Saturday afternoon, accompanied by a yellow alert for the day.

Rainfall activities were reported in areas of south, southeast, and west Delhi. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Safdarjung recorded 2.6 mm of rainfall, while Palam and Ayanagar reported 0.4 mm each. Lodhi Road witnessed 0.2 mm.

The maximum temperature recorded was 34.5°C, slightly below the normal level, during a day when relative humidity ranged from 61 to 88 percent. The city's air quality index stood at 85, maintaining the 'satisfactory' level for the fifth consecutive day.

