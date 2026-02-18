Left Menu

Rising Temperatures Brewing Trouble for Global Coffee Supply

Climate change is severely affecting coffee-growing regions, leading to reduced harvests and higher coffee prices. Smallholder farmers, who produce most of the coffee supply, are disproportionately impacted. Shifting temperatures and rainfall patterns threaten coffee cultivation, possibly reducing suitable land area by 50% by 2050.

Global coffee supply is under strain as climate change exacerbates conditions in major coffee-growing regions, according to a recent report. Rising temperatures are reducing harvests and contributing to a spike in coffee prices globally, sparking concerns among consumers and growers alike.

The analysis by Climate Central highlights how increasing heat and shifting rainfall patterns are stressing coffee plants. Coffee-growing nations like Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia are experiencing extended periods of detrimental heat, resulting in reduced yields and quality. Smaller harvests and price hikes particularly affect smallholder farmers, who produce a significant portion of the global supply yet receive minimal financial support for climate adaptation.

The report warns of dire consequences by 2050 if proactive measures aren't taken, with the potential loss of 50% of current coffee-suitable lands. As traditional coffee-producing areas become too warm, new regions might open up, albeit with ecological costs such as deforestation. Sustainable practices like introducing shade trees are recommended to enhance climate resilience and maintain productivity.

