Warming World: The Unstoppable Rise of Global Temperatures

A decade after the Paris Agreement, climate data reveals accelerating global warming, with 2025 among the hottest years recorded. Fossil fuel emissions continue to rise, threatening climate targets. The Arctic experiences rapid sea-ice loss, while oceans absorb unprecedented heat. Experts warn of limited time to curb emissions and tackle climate change.

Updated: 18-02-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A decade after the Paris Agreement's inception, newly released climate data underscores a concerning trend: global temperatures are climbing at an alarming rate. 2025 is now ranked among the three hottest years on record, with critical thresholds for sea-ice, ocean heat, and sea levels being breached.

Efforts to curb climate-damaging fossil fuels have proven insufficient as the world remains poised to miss its climate targets. The World Meteorological Organization's Global Atmosphere Watch network reports record-high concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, indicating an accelerating temperature spike from 2023 to 2025.

The recent Global Carbon Budget report highlights projections of global fossil fuel carbon dioxide emissions reaching a record 38.1 billion tonnes in 2025. Despite rapid advancement in renewable energy, emissions are set to rise due to increased coal, oil, and gas usage, threatening to exceed the 1.5°C global warming threshold.

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

