US News Briefs: From Guam to Tesla Robotaxi Trials

The United States is repositioning B-2 bombers to Guam as tensions in the Middle East rise. The USDA evaluates bird flu vaccines, while Tesla starts a robotaxi trial in Texas. The White House declined the Pentagon's NSA nominee, and the Dodgers pledge $1 million to support immigrant families affected by ICE raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is deploying B-2 bombers to Guam amid ongoing Middle East tensions, U.S. officials revealed on Saturday. The move aligns with President Trump's considerations on U.S. involvement in Israel's actions against Iran.

In other news, the USDA explores a vaccination plan for bird flu affecting poultry, and the Supreme Court limits retirees from discrimination lawsuits over lost benefits. Tesla initiates its robotaxi trial in Texas with safety monitors aboard.

Moreover, the Senate parliamentarian dismissed Republican efforts to reverse Biden's EV policies, while the Dodgers committed $1 million to aid families impacted by ICE actions. These diverse developments encapsulate the bustling landscape of recent U.S. affairs.

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

