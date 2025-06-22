US News Briefs: From Guam to Tesla Robotaxi Trials
The United States is repositioning B-2 bombers to Guam as tensions in the Middle East rise. The USDA evaluates bird flu vaccines, while Tesla starts a robotaxi trial in Texas. The White House declined the Pentagon's NSA nominee, and the Dodgers pledge $1 million to support immigrant families affected by ICE raids.
The United States is deploying B-2 bombers to Guam amid ongoing Middle East tensions, U.S. officials revealed on Saturday. The move aligns with President Trump's considerations on U.S. involvement in Israel's actions against Iran.
In other news, the USDA explores a vaccination plan for bird flu affecting poultry, and the Supreme Court limits retirees from discrimination lawsuits over lost benefits. Tesla initiates its robotaxi trial in Texas with safety monitors aboard.
Moreover, the Senate parliamentarian dismissed Republican efforts to reverse Biden's EV policies, while the Dodgers committed $1 million to aid families impacted by ICE actions. These diverse developments encapsulate the bustling landscape of recent U.S. affairs.
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- news
- B-2 bombers
- Tesla
- Middle East
- bird flu
- USDA
- Supreme Court
- Dodgers
- EVs
ALSO READ
Wipro Expands Presence in Middle East with New Riyadh HQ
Israel's Bold Strike Against Houthi Forces in Yemen: A New Front in the Middle East Conflict
Houthis in Yemen: Amid Middle East Turmoil, A Story of Resistance and Resilience
US Initiates Middle East Personnel Drawdown Amid Rising Tensions
U.S. Embassy's Partial Evacuation Signals Rising Middle East Tensions