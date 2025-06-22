Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision: 13 Cattle Dead in Odisha

In a tragic incident on National Highway-16 in Odisha's Ganjam district, at least 13 cattle were killed and three others injured when an unidentified vehicle collided with a herd. Authorities are investigating to identify the owners through ear tags, with the injured animals receiving veterinary care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
An incident on National Highway-16 in Odisha's Ganjam district led to the death of at least 13 cattle and injured three others. An unidentified vehicle collided with the herd, raising concerns over animal safety in the area.

The accident occurred near Berhampur's Lanjipalli area, prompting a swift response from the veterinary department, police, and fire services. According to Chief District Veterinary Officer Anjan Das, the seriously injured cattle received medical attention at a veterinary hospital.

The Berhampur Municipal Corporation buried the cattle carcasses, while authorities attempt to track down the animal owners using ear tag information. Officials suspect the animals were abandoned, and efforts are underway to locate responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

