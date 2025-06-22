Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Punjab's Leadership Shift

The Punjab government's decision to appoint the chief secretary as the chairman of urban development authorities, replacing the chief minister, has sparked criticism from opposition parties. They accuse AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of consolidating power in Punjab. The government defends the move as a reform to improve governance.

The Punjab government's decision to replace the chief minister with the chief secretary as the chairman of urban development authorities has ignited a storm of controversy. Opposition parties allege that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is using this move to tighten his control over Punjab, accusing the state government of undermining democratic governance.

The sweeping change, deemed a 'bold reform' by the Punjab Cabinet, aims to decentralize authority and enhance administrative efficiency. A government statement claims that appointing the chief secretary will expedite decision-making and benefit the public, citing national models where such positions are typically held by bureaucrats or ministers.

Yet, numerous political figures, including senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, condemn the decision as a betrayal of Punjab's self-respect. The debate continues as critics question if the state's Cabinet will now operate under bureaucratic oversight rather than elected leadership.

